Trump attempted a coup
Editor,
I must say I am disappointed and dismayed at the total lack of coverage of what appears to be an attempted coup by then-President Donald J. Trump.
The facts to this claim are found in a New York Times series of articles by Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Katie Benner. Benner released the original story on July 30, 2021, and updated it on Aug. 11. Sadly, I have not seen nor read any coverage of this important story in any local newspaper or TV news.
I can only assume that the producers of those news shows and papers think that “red state Oklahomans” do not want to know that Trump nearly pulled off a coup and took away our right to vote, therefore stealing our democracy.
According to Benner, “Trump asked high ranking officials in the Department of Justice to ‘just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and congressional allies.’” Benner went on to say, “President Donald J. Trump pressed top Justice Department officials last year to declare the election was corrupt, even though they had found no instance of wide spread fraud, so he and his allies in Congress could use this assertion to try to overturn the results, according to new documents provided to lawmakers.”
The exchange unfolded during a phone call on Dec. 27, 2020, in which Trump pressed acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue on voter fraud claims. After the departure of Rosen’s predecessor, Bill Barr, Trump and his allies harangued Mr. Rosen and top deputies nearly every day until Jan. 6, when Congress would meet to certify the Electoral College results.
Of course, we all saw on TV what transpired on that fateful day, the disruption and death in the Capitol when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, attempting to stop the process. Had these terrorists been successful, your vote and mine would not have mattered, as most likely Trump would have then declared he was still president, something he has done anyway since that insurrection.
Fortunately, neither Rosen nor Donoghue gave in to Trump, and another good fortune: Mr. Donoghue took notes of the conversation, when President Trump said, “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and congressional allies.”
This takes me to the Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of “sedition”: “The crime of creating a revolt, disturbance or violence against lawful civil authority with intent to cause its overthrow or destruction.” I believe Trump’s actions and speech meets that criteria.
This certainly seems newsworthy to me, since there has been local coverage of Trump holding his rally in Alabama. Why not tell of Trump’s other shenanigans?
Wallace Collins
Norman