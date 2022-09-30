Trump’s America, Nazi Germany have striking parallels
Editor, The Transcript:
I have just “enjoyed” watching the very powerful mini series by Ken Burns, “The USA and the Holocaust.” It is a sad but true story of persecution of Jewish people before, during and after World War II.
Done in the normal style of Ken Burns, it is both educational and damning of people that worked to destroy the Jewish population and of countries that helped or refused to help them.
As I watched, I was struck by the similarities between Germany in the ‘30s and Trump’s America today! First, Hitler courted support by blaming all that troubled Germany on Jews, Catholics, homosexuals, and Gypsies.
Trump did the same by blaming his perceptions of America’s problems on immigrants, Muslims, Mexicans, liberals, LGBTQ people and socialists. In Germany, Hitler led people to believe he could solve all their problems and restore Germany to previous glory and power.
In America, Trump claimed that he and he alone could fix America’s problems and restore us to his perception of greatness.
The Nazi leader promoted bullying, segregation and violence to achieve his ends. Nazi supporters are accused of setting the Reichstag Fire (German Parliament) and blaming it on the Jews.
Trump, here in America, encouraged his supporters to “knock the crap out of them” if anyone heckled him at rallies and gatherings.
A rally in Charlottesville was launched by Neo-Nazis in uniforms carrying tiki torches and weapons, chanting “Jews will not replace us” as they marched.
The next day, at a Unite the Right rally, a radical right-wing nut drove a car into the peaceful gathering of counter protesters, killing one woman and injuring countless others.
When confronted with the tragedy, Trump said, “There are some very good people on both sides.”
Hitler claimed that the newspapers and media were against him and closed all but friendly media when he had the power. He also banned books and held book burnings.
Trump has and is claiming that the media, TV, print, etc. are all against him and are the enemy. He shouts “fake news” to any report that reveals his true activities and beliefs.
Just as Hitler promoted “Kristallnacht, The Night of Broken Glass” when his thugs and soldiers broke the windows of Jewish homes and businesses; Trump stoked the fires of revenge and mayhem on January 6th, to urge the mob he had assembled to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell” to take back our country.
They were trying to stop the counting of electoral votes about to take place.
He wanted his followers to stop the counting, so he could continue to hold on to the Presidency.
When the crowd of insurrectionists tried to find Vice President Mike Pence, they exclaimed, “hang Mike Pence!” Trump later stated, “Well, maybe he had it coming.”
Sadly, here in Oklahoma, far too many Republican candidates — such as Kevin Stitt, Ryan Walters and Markwayne Mullen — have bragged about their close association with the losing president, Donald Trump.
Some of our local candidates support banning certain books and education material.
I think there are many more parallels that could be listed. I was struck by Trump’s comment at his rally in Ohio, when he proclaimed, “God Bless America and God Bless us.”
It made me think of a Bible verse where Jesus was talking to the Pharisees,
He said that many would call his name, proclaiming “Lord, Lord,” but Jesus said, “I don’t know you”!
If that shoe fits, wear it.
WALLACE COLLINS
Norman
