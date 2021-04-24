UNITE NORMAN became known to the Norman community in June, 2020.
The group purported to be local citizens concerned with uniting members of our community, in a bipartisan manner, regarding issues impacting the people of Norman. It soon became clear the group was, in fact, politicized, and the initial action was to remove Mayor Clark and part of our city council.
At the council’s June 16, 2020, meeting, the FY21 proposed budget was discussed and approved. After much discussion, the council voted to allocate $30,135,000 to the Norman Police Department, which was $865,000 less than requested.
The adopted budget actually increased NPD funds from the previous year. The shifted funds will employ professionals who are uniquely qualified to respond to calls relating to mental health, addiction and homelessness, thereby eliminating the time NPD now spends answering these calls.
UNITE NORMAN folks took this opportunity to claim our mayor and council defunded the police department … clearly a misnomer. They insinuated that if a person supports the council and mayor, they don’t support the NPD, and vice versa. Support for these entities is not mutually exclusive. Yet another attempt to divide, not unite.
Of particular concern are two issues surrounding the runoff election held on April 6, 2021. Although council seats are nonpartisan positions, a political atmosphere has been perpetuated.
On election day, groups of supporters held signs at major intersections within their wards. I was outraged and disappointed that one of the people at the intersection of 36th Avenue NW and Main Street held a sign that read, “BLM Don’t Matter.” I don’t even know how to comment.
The other issue I found disturbing relates to a quote by a founder of UNITE NORMAN in the Transcript the day after the election.
The quote is as follows: “We wanted people to have awareness of what their candidates and elected officials stood for. The people have spoken for law and order. If you defund the police you are not welcome in this city.”
Huh? I would have to challenge Mr. Smith. Is there a “Permission to Live in Norman” form of which I’m not aware? He would do well to read the city charter.
Personally, I support our mayor and city councilors. These positions are elected by the people of Norman. If you don’t care for the people holding these positions, vote in the next election — we do still live in a democracy, right?
As to the NPD, I certainly support these people. During my 58 years in Norman, I have experienced nothing but professionalism from the NPD.
In these tumultuous times, I crave an environment of unity, kindness and peace of mind. As we try to emerge from an almost continual state of chaos and uncertainty, hopefully some of the fear, anger, restlessness and lack of cohesiveness will begin to subside.
Meg Moore
Norman
