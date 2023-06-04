Editor, The Transcript:
We've read with interest the progress made by the One Norman Vision group facilitated by the Norman Economic Development Coalition. They deserve our applause for their efforts, devotion of time and insights.
Several of the Steering Committee and Task Force members are our friends, business associates, neighbors or all three. We'd like to share our opinion as members of the Norman community, marking 40 years in 2023 as residents of this small city.
General Motor Corporation transferred us to Oklahoma City from Kansas City and we knew nothing about Oklahoma. No family or friends here, just a job. We were heavily rushed by GM folks in OKC to choose Edmond as a place to live but chose Norman instead and have never regretted it for a second.
We'd grown up in an affluent suburb and knew what that was like and also had lived in Lawrence while attending the University of Kansas. So we chose Norman because of OU being here but primarily because we had two young offspring and back then as now, the Norman Public Schools had an excellent reputation.
Both kids went to K-12 here and on to graduation from four major universities outside Oklahoma. The One Norman Vision group reviewed a slippage in metrics over the past 20 years which we won't attempt to refute but from our perspective this place is so much better now than it was in 1983 when we arrived.
Better retail shopping, great service sectors including home maintenance, world class access to arts through OU, music festivals, art walk and a vibrant downtown. In 1983 Norman's downtown looked like a sleepy farm village. We realize that residing on the northwest side insulates us from what many of the concerns may be. And we definitely want Norman to keep improving. In particular the upcoming vote to raise our city water fees is critical.
There's no good reason not to vote in favor of the increase. We anticipate the vast majority of Norman residents will continue trying to be the best professionals, friends, citizens and neighbors they can be as we've observed for four decades.
Barbara and Doug Hill
Norman
