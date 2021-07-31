In an unpublished letter sent to The Transcript July 15, I outlined how the COVID-19 pandemic offers insights into the harsh, indifferent nature of evolution and the principal of natural selection at a compressed time scale.
Using an optimistic linear projection from limited data, I forecast Oklahoma’s weekly cases would double to 4,271 by early September. I also suggested that we were at the transition to an exponential spread rate driven by the Delta variant, primarily in the unvaccinated.
Two additional weeks through July 31 confirms this suggestion. Using a polynomial function, which has a correlation coefficient of 0.988, the forecast for Sept. 1 is 26,650 cases per week, more than doubling Oklahoma’s current number.
By October, that forecast shows a doubling of cases to 56,572, adding a total of 256,000 cases in the next eight weeks. If these numbers hold, it’s not difficult to imagine the University of Oklahoma canceling in-person instruction and ending attendance to sporting events.
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that vaccinated persons can transmit the virus. Those vaccinated are being asked to mask up again to slow transmission. Given the proven effectiveness against hospitalizations and death, the vaccinated are essentially being asked to protect those who choose to remain unvaccinated.
Although resentful and increasingly frustrated, most of us will follow the new guidelines. We want to protect our frontline workers, children and teachers. It’s the right and moral course of action, as is getting vaccinated.
Andrew Cullen
Norman