Tourism is our state’s third largest industry. More than most communities, Norman enjoys the fruits of this industry through youth and collegiate sports, unique festivals, beautiful art, and so much more.
The state-wide impact is over $10 billion, and that number keeps rising. Tourism creates jobs and pours money into our local economy. Not to mention, the sales tax generated from tourism directly goes to benefit core services provided by our city and state.
Norman voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to support a small increase in the visitor tax. This increase will provide for two noteworthy things: the creation of a sports commission and additional funding for the Norman Arts Council. Both efforts will go a long way towards increasing our quality of life in Norman and growing our local economy.
Norman continues to expand our reputation as a hub for sports and arts. With the adoption of Norman Forward in 2015 we elevated our game in both areas to ensure our place in these markets. Reaves Park is busy virtually every day of the week with local league play and weekend tournaments. Soon, the Young Family Athletic Center and Griffin Park Soccer Complex will be completed and open for play. Both will be crown jewels for the state and region, attracting thousands of people from Norman and beyond.
This time of year, my family is shuttling between the baseball fields at Reaves Park and volleyball courts in the Optimist Gym. In addition, we travel the region to participate in sports. I have enjoyed seeing Norman Forward projects like the fields at Reaves Park come to fruition, and frankly I am very proud of what our community has accomplished. If you are like me and my family, you might stop and get a coffee or soda on the way to a game, get a quick bite to eat in between games, or a celebratory ice cream on the way home – sports help drive our economy.
On a recent weekend in Norman, downtown was a buzz due to the Norman Music Festival, there was a concert at Memorial Stadium, the reigning National Champion OU Softball team was playing around the corner from an OU Baseball game and across the street from youth baseball and softball at Reaves Park. What a weekend for Norman! This is becoming the norm rather than the exception.
This election will provide for the creation of a sports commission that will elevate Norman’s game and better utilize all the Norman Forward funded facilities. Norman will be able to compete to attract events like Beep Baseball and other national tournaments, not to mention enhance our current facilities to the benefit of our local citizens. In addition, our lives will be enriched through the wonderful arts programming, events, and works that make Norman, Norman.
All of this will happen without costing you a cent. Visitors to Norman will pay for these enhancements when they stay in one of our great hotels and motels. What a deal!
Join me and my board of directors in voting Yes on Tuesday, May 9.
Scott Martin
NORMAN
