Editor, The Transcript:
As voters, we bear the responsibility of approving water rate increases to guarantee delivery of safe and clean drinking water to our families and our neighbors.
We are also responsible for approving water rate increases that guarantee that our water delivery system will be maintained and upgraded to meet the needs of a growing population, and cover increasing costs and unfunded mandates to stay in compliance with the latest state and federal requirements for clean water.
Norman is the only city in Oklahoma that requires voters to approve utility rate increases. So, while every other city in the metro area can make small, incremental increases to utility rates each year to meet the increasing costs of services provided, Norman voters have only approved two rate increases in the last 23 years.
The last increase was approved in 2015. While we may like the fact that our rates are lower than other metro area cities, we are falling farther and farther behind on just keeping up with routine maintenance and repairs as well as the costs of chemicals, utilities and equipment that keep increasing year after year.
Water line breaks and failures are a common occurrence with nearly half of Norman’s water lines exceeding their expected lifespans. Our disinfection system must comply with state standards for groundwater treatment. New, unfunded federal rules have been introduced to replace lead and copper water lines that will take effect in 2024. All of this requires consistent and reliable incremental increases in water rates.
The OneNorman Vision Task Force, made of up of a diverse group of 130 residents who reflect the current demographics of our city, met weekly throughout May. The end result was identifying the top ten vision statements for six categories.
One of those categories was Infrastructure. With every member of the Task Force having the opportunity to vote, the number one vision statement by far for Infrastructure was “Norman will have a safe and secure long-term water supply and focus on water when growth is considered”.
The only way that goal can be accomplished is for us to accept our responsibility as voters to recognize the urgent need to approve a long overdue and much needed water rate increase.
Water is Life.
Please join me in voting yes on June 13.
Lee Pedersen Hall
Norman
