Walters is showing his true colors
Editor, The Transcript:
Hooray for Walters!
Oklahomans should be jubilant that Ryan Walters is the Republican Party’s candidate for Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction.
The most recent demonstration of his competency is his asking Oklahoma’s Board of Education to revoke the teaching license of Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier for violating the terms of House Bill 1775, which the legislature in its wisdom passed in the last session to ensure that no student in the state is exposed to any material that makes him or her “… feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological discomfort because of their race or sex.”
This bill is clearly intended to protect the tender sensibilities of Oklahoma’s school-age children, including college students, from any discussion of events in America’s past that might, for instance, make a white student uncomfortable discussing slavery, the institution in which some individuals owned other individuals.
We don’t want these students to discuss the legal, ethical, moral or social implications of a system that endured from the year 1619, when slaves were first brought to America, until 1865 when, after 246 years, it was abolished by an act of Congress.
I believe Walters, a, Stitt appointee, would prefer that Oklahoma return to the good old days when textbooks in some southern states said that slaves were typically well-treated and happy, since that wouldn’t make any impressionable young minds angry or sad.
Since we wouldn’t want to visit the reality of the sins of slavery on young people, it would follow that we wouldn’t want to burden them with information regarding poll taxes or literacy tests as impediments to Black people voting after being freed.
Similarly, “red lining” or Jim Crow legislation should never be taught or discussed, because it demonstrates treatment of a group of people that is a stain on the country’s history and, what the heck, it all happened a long time ago.
On a more local level, Tulsa should never discuss its race riot or massacre, and Norman should never be reminded of its history as a Sundown Town.
As for Summer Boismier, she is clearly guilty of orienting young people toward material that, in Walters’ mind, should simply not be available.
If we follow that logic, we might assemble all such material and have a celebratory book burning of salacious material or anything that, in Walters’ opinion, is inappropriate, since it might make someone uncomfortable.
The heck with the idea that differences of opinion are good for discussion and learning. If we collect enough books, we could have our very own “Kristallnacht” right here in Oklahoma.
Finally, let’s not forget how Walters plans to treat any teacher who defies the collective wisdom of the Oklahoma legislature: ostracize them and deny them the means to practice their profession.
Just imagine how much good Walters could do for education as our next superintendent of public instruction, where he would serve the people, instead of merely serving as Stitt’s lackey.
JERRY WEBER
Norman
