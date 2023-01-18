Editor, The Transcript:
The election for Ward 1 Norman City Council seat on Tuesday, Feb. 14, is unusual. Incumbent Brandi Studley has announced that she is leaving Norman and will no longer be able to serve on council.
Brandi Studley’s decision to be open and transparent about her change in circumstances and her inability to attend meetings is refreshing.
We should applaud Brandi Studley not only for her ethical and dedicated service but also her efforts to make sure that Ward 1 constituents have a voice in who will represent them on council.
City council’s procedure involves forming a committee of Ward 1 constituent to recommend a person to fill the vacancy.
The council would then appoint a temporary replacement until the next general council elections are held.
Even with Brandi Studley’s resignation, Ward 1 voters have a chance to weigh in on who represents them going forward.
In contrast, constituents of the Norman Public Schools Office 5 position were disenfranchised when their board member resigned. The school board used a secretive process which left constituents out of the process.
Constituents do not even know who the nine qualified candidates were and were not informed about the ultimate selection criteria.
Further, the board seems unwilling to call a special election to fill the remainder of the five-year school board term.
Fortunately, City of Norman Ward 1 constituents have a choice about whom they want to represent them.
You can vote for Austin Ball, who characterizes the city as being “under attack by crime, homelessness, drug abuse, and depression …” (Ward 1 Facebook post on Jan. 3, 2022),” and leans into policing as a solution to the growing problems in our community.
Or you can vote for Brandi Studley and have a choice.
A vote for Brandi Studley is a vote for a competitive election and appointment process.
CYNTHIA ROGERS
Norman resident and OU professor of economics
