Editor, The Transcript:
As a U.S. citizen living in America there are many things we take for granted.
Among those is being able to drink clean, sanitary, bacteria- and parasite-free water.
As any U.S. Veteran who has been deployed to a Third World county (as I was in 1967 to South Korea), this is a privilege that doesn’t exist in some countries.
In the 1960’s every GI was told upon landing in South Korea to not drink water or anything with water in it because of bacterial and parasitic contamination.
Any water or iced beverage had to have the water thoroughly boiled before you could drink it.
A few GIs didn’t follow the rules and suffered serious medical consequences.
The purpose of this letter is to show you, citizens of Norman, the importance of voting in favor of the water proposal on June 13.
We cannot risk not having the quality of water we enjoy.
Harold Hutton II, Norman
