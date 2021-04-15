Kudos to the Norman Transcript for calling out Rep. Tom Cole’s misrepresentations and diversions in his reaction to President Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan ("Jobs plan objections").
Not only did Cole’s objections lack merit, he wouldn’t even engage with The Transcript directly, preferring to communicate through a press release. But the biggest problem here is that Cole refuses to advocate for the needs of ordinary Oklahomans by opposing infrastructure spending and Medicare expansion.
Oklahoma ranks 46th nationally in clinical care, and 49th in the number of uninsured (but hey, at least we beat Texas!). Tom Cole prefers to represent big business and for-profit drug companies over the needs of Oklahomans. We need a new representative in Washington.
John Kmetz
Norman
