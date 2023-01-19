Editor, The Transcript:
As an Air Force brat, I have been able to live in Europe, Japan and several states here in the U.S., allowing me the opportunity to slow down the typical tourist experience, to one of living with the locals.
When I was a young man of high school age my parents liked to entertain neighbors, coworkers and friends at our home. U.S. Senator Bill Bradly of New Jersey was a guest in my parents' home. On these special occasions my mother would constrict my siblings and I to clean our home. “We are having company over tonight” meant several hours of chores, preparing for our guests. I bring this up only because of the similarities of what I see happening here in Norman.
Every time I read The Transcript lately or have an absentee ballot delivered, I hear the same old pitch from my mom: “We need to clean up ... Norman” / fix bridges / expand the airport / build an arena / make Norman a playground for the well-heeled. In several local columns in The Transcript, a newcomer to my world vaguely explains, “if we build it, they will come."
The history surrounding Norman is bent to their will to serve their “build it” pitch. Claims of the wisdom and foresight of prominent men at the University of Oklahoma 36 years ago began Norman’s march towards technology. My understanding is that OU is smack dab in the middle of Tornado Alley. In March of 1948 at Tinker Air Force Base an Air Force meteorologist predicted the first tornado on March 25, when the conditions on that date mirrored what had happened just five days earlier at Tinker, demolishing planes sitting on the tarmac.
The National Severe Storms laboratory came to Norman because of the preponderance of severe weather. You don’t study great white sharks in Lake Thunderbird. Later some businessmen capitalized on this fact. Like tying a bow on a box adds value to the box but not to what is in the box, allows them to charge more or take credit for what is already there. I am not trying to diminish the value of those important organizations, just the origin story submitted omits certain details.
Where is all the money to fix Norman’s problems right now? From my understanding Norman is financially dubious on the issues we NEED to address, much less the WANTs of our local Star Chamber members.
Over the past 4-5 years, the citizens of Norman have said 'Stop, slow down' in our local elections to issues that NEED to be addressed, but the powers that pull the strings on the chamber and the city council, I believe, have a profit driven agenda.
I never got to shake Sen. Bill Bradley's hand, because like the locals and old timers here in Norman, my usefulness ended after my duties had been completed.
Our duties here in Norman, as I see it, are to pay for the upcoming party but we will never be invited. Even those hired to serve the festivities will be out of towners. Us locals are the mark.
