Robert Graalman
Stillwater
To the editor:
The ongoing and dangerous attacks by Ryan Walters, apparently with the approval of our governor, on our public educational system are alarming. Our teachers deserve better treatment than the baseless accusations they endure. Regrettably as well, a generation of students could be unfortunate victims in the long run if Mr. Walters’ twisted opinions become further entrenched – lessons and skills unlearned. His hateful negativism must come to an end.
It makes one reflect on the days of Henry Bellmon and House Bill 1017 and dreams that Oklahoma would finally transcend its low position in the roster of states not supporting education--and for a while, we did, heady and exciting days. I first met Senator/Governor Bellmon as a House page in OKC in early ’60s, and our relationship flourished during my long stay at OSU. A progressive Republican who was still able to promote conservative values for those times, quiet and confident, he trusted educational professionals to teach young people and manage schools without interference, while he efficiently orchestrated the political side of things, never calling attention to himself, unlike the grandstanding Walters.
During my five-plus years on the Stillwater School Board, we members met often and usually managed productive consensus. But one constant remained – the ability to plan curriculum, select books and activities, and share content with our children was in the hands of well-trained professionals whose efforts and successes in the classroom were invariably positive. Let’s hope the learning fields of education soon can blossom again with creative thinking and sympathetic support – not name calling and vindictive tirades. Public education is and always has been our future, and our teachers and administrators must be treated with the respect they deserve, if positive change is to occur.
History is a fascinating and useful tool for progress, and one hopes for more evidence our leaders understand it than they seem to show now. Check out the record of Henry Bellmon, Mr. Walters – you just might learn something useful!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.