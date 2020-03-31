Guest editorial is blatantly wrong
Editor, The Transcript:
Monday's guest editorial with the very bold and large headline of Trump administration doing well during pandemic took me off-guard. I was shocked to see such a blatant satirical piece on your pages, but as I read, I realized two things: 1) It wasn't satire and 2) it sounded like a piece straight from the Trump spin room.
It was such an obvious word salad of giving credit for everything done by the administration and state and local leaders to Trump, even when it was obvious to every person with a functioning cerebral cortex that the administration downplayed the virus, reacted slowly if at all and then still has failed to take a leadership role where it counts.
He failed to start broad testing, failed to ramp up production of PPE and ventilators and has been totally unable to provide accurate consistent and hopeful messaging to all of the country. Instead, he froze travel from China after the virus was already here, and even that did not stop indirect travelers from China and did not include broad testing of international travelers until far too late.
His other border controls have done nothing to reduce cases, and we now have more cases per capita than any other nation on earth. How can that be seen as a success? Listen to any highly qualified health expert and they will confirm that the U.S. acted too slowly and lost over a month of prep time, so now we have cases in every state with no peak in sight.
Trump has threatened any governor that doesn't praise his actions with less support and trashes them on Twitter. Not my idea of being presidential, but I guess the writer has his own definition that includes lying to the public, failing to help the states, giving out misinformation and taking credit for anything good done anywhere by almost anyone.
I would be interested if other papers across the country have similar posts by locals working as trolls for our failing president, because this editorial was as bad as something coming straight out of Trump's mouth. It was full of double talk and buzzwords and praise for our dear leader and his wonderous efforts to single-handedly fight off the bug. Total bunk.
DAVID DESAUTEL
Norman
