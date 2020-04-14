Modeling and the March of folly
Editor, The Transcript:
Mathematical epidemiologists build numerical models to forecast the spread of diseases such as COVID-19. The simplest models make basic assumptions, such as everyone has the same chance of infection, an evenly mixed population and that people with the disease are equally infectious until they die or recover.
More-advanced social mixing models subdivide people into smaller groups by age, sex, health status, employment, number of contacts.
Models often underpin actions that governments take to alter the trajectory of an outbreak, flattening the curve.
Modeling exponential processes such as viral transmissions, produces a wide range of outcomes dependent on the assumptions upon which the models are based.
The renowned statistician George Box once remarked, "All models are wrong; some models are useful." So, if models are wrong and uncertain, what good are they?
First and foremost, models are heuristic in the sense they can teach us and can help quantify the impact of different scenarios or combination of scenarios, such as Do Nothing, Widespread Testing, Contact Tracing, Social Distancing and Stay-at-Home Mandates.
The most important function of epidemiological forecasts is to simulate potential future outcomes in relation to the choices we make today. Choices are important.
For example, in Italy, Lombardy and Veneto took different courses of action to community spreading.
Both mandated social distancing, but Veneto also undertook contact tracing and massive testing. Despite similar starting points, Lombardy has roughly 7,000 deaths, whereas while Veneto limited fatalities to the hundreds (Atlantic, April 2).
Similarly, South Korea and the United States had their first cases diagnosed on the same day, but South Korea undertook massive tracing and testing. The United States did not. South Korea has only 208 deaths and an outbreak that has leveled off, while the U.S. is approaching 5,000 deaths as the virus continues to spread.
In many ways, the U.S. federal response to the COVID pandemic fits the definition of "folly" as framed in Barbara Tuchman's 1984 book "The March of Folly: From Troy to Vietnam:" when governments pursue actions contrary to their self-interest against the advice of others when other paths are available.
This leads to the questions about next steps, such as contact tracing, opening up the economy and the possibility of a second wave.
April 10's White House briefing and the raw numbers are encouraging; the doubling rate is slowing, multiple drug treatment studies are progressing (but months away from completion), access to testing is increasing, time for results is decreasing and cumulative deaths may stay under 100,000.
We must guard against a further March of Folly when reopening our economy by insisting on the following: 1) Presentation of different specific models forecasting the progression of the virus; 2) The explicit statement of assumptions behind each model; 3) The guarantee of the availability of testing, contact tracing and medical equipment for the chosen scenario; and 4) statement of the criteria that will be the basis for re-imposition of social and economic restrictions.
ANDREW CULLEN
Norman
Trump didn't call pandemic a hoax, just Dem's hype
Editor, The Transcript:
I read a letter by Chadwick Cox recently using the word "asinine" to describe his opinion of what George Will had to say in a column a few days prior about global warming and government attempts or failures to control Mother Nature. I, myself, in reading said the article felt constrained to compliment you and your board on running it. In my praise, I mentioned that I, as a OWG, had to Google a few words in the article.
May I also venture to suggest that the author of a companion article, Kim from Tahlequah, might find Google useful in researching her subject.
My example was an obligatory aside she inserted about President Trump in her story about toilet paper.
And, if you'll bear with me, I quote: "We suspect it (the irrational hoarding of toilet paper) was launched as the COVID-19 pandemic was just gaining momentum -- that is, when President Trump stopped calling it a 'Democratic hoax.'" She proceeded to list how many times she had heard him say it.
The point here is she could, as I did, use Google to check Snopes, hardly a right wing group, to find out that President Trump did not call the pandemic a hoax. He called the Democrat hype a hoax.
BILL LOGAN
Norman
Supporting USPS is a pressing priority
Editor, The Transcript:
The United States Postal Service is a time-honored institution that employs thousands of Americans, including veterans, and is essential for the maintenance of a functional democracy.
In the age of COVID-19, having a healthy and strong postal service is more important than ever. More and more Americans are relying on the USPS to deliver medicines, food and essentials now that social distancing is a matter of life and death.
The USPS is a lifeline for all Americans, regardless of age, gender, race, disability or socioeconomic status.
I urge Rep. Tom Cole, Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford to make supporting the USPS financially a pressing priority.
This is a no-brainer, nonpartisan move that will help millions of Americans and likely save lives.
ZAKK LUTTRELL
Norman
