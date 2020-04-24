Medicaid expansion will help residents
Editor, The Transcript:
While reading the article "Persistent pursuit draws fire" as found in The Norman Transcript issue of April 18, I came across a statement that was quoting the proposal application to create the SoonerCare 2.0 block grant program instead embracing the Medicaid expansion that is the aim of the citizens' initiative petition as outlined in State Question 802.
As quoted, the SoonerCare 2.0 program is actually intended to push the poorest among us off the Medicaid program and on to the "local resources" of the counties and cities of our state.
Since when do the localities have the resources to care for our poorest citizens? They basically struggle just to maintain the essential services that they currently furnish.
It is apparent from the quoted section of the SoonerCare 2.0 waiver application that the Governor's intent is to force the neediest among us off the State's healthcare program onto the backs of the cities and counties. I suspect that the intended block grant program will allow the Governor and the Legislature to hijack the monies found in the program. The block grant program is so suspect that even the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), the heart and soul of the Republican agenda, is of the opinion that it will not work.
Also, the block grant program would give the Governor and the Legislature a pass from having to develop the funding to support the Medicaid expansion.
Frankly, we the citizenry having been demanding some solution to the issue of our uninsured citizens ever since the Affordable Care Act was passed.
The Republican controlled state government has been resolute in denying the development of any sort of real solution to the problem of the lack of access to medical care by our poorest.
The Republicans, in fact, have engineered excluding more of the neediest from access to healthcare insurance. It is very obvious that the Republicans are more concerned with money than with the welfare of the people.
Since the Republicans that are in control of our state government have yet again refused to listen to the majority of the citizenry of our state, we have to use the remedy as proscribed in the Constitution of our State. State Question 802 would go a long way to remedying the problem of healthcare access.
Without this remedy, the poor will continue to use hospital emergency rooms as their primary care, which is the most expensive way to get medical care, as hospitals cannot deny anyone medical despite their lack of ability to pay, the cost of which is passed along to the rest of us in the form of higher medical insurance premiums.
So without the Medicaid expansion, we still pay for the lack of compensated health care services. Medicaid expansion also will alleviate the financial pressures that are forcing our rural hospitals to close.
It is time we started looking after ourselves, rather than letting special interests tell us what we're going to get.
MARTIN MALONE
Norman
Residents should be tested for virus before returning to work
Editor, The Transcript:
Business friendly is the euphemism that the governor of South Dakota used to justify risking the lives of the working-class wage earners in her state, after questioned about the outrageous death toll at a local meat packing plant. The governor smugly passed the buck for keeping workers working to the employers of the workers.
This is a clone of Trumps decree that it is up to the individual state governors to decide about "shelter in place" orders. These acts of dropping your responsibility on the next guy lower than you I call being Trumped will allow historians to explain how cowardly and stupid this was, if anybody will be left to write it or read it.
The mountain of stupid decisions based on gut feelings, or worse bottom line profit, is blocking the actual rising tide of reality based, empirical evidence from reaching our citizens that need to know.
If you were staked out on a beach with this incoming viral tide, when you first heard the term of "Democratic hoax" from Trump's lips you would be dead now from respiratory distress, but your crab defleshed bones would still be under water because the tidal rise is slowing but has yet to stop, much less recede to a level to find your bones.
If you personally have not been tested for the COVID-19 virus, you are not cleared to go to work. If all the people you work with have not been tested, either, they should not be at work. COVID-19 is asymptomatic. If you have to look up asymptomatic, you are a percentage of that rising tide and should not go back to work.
JIM AMMERMAN
Norman
