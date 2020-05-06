Residents shouldn't have to forfeit money
Editor, The Transcript:
You can title this "Selfish, stupid and just plain mean."
If I understand The Transcript's Sunday report on Oklahoma's Workforce Development committee, there are some individuals who want to force the state's lowest-paid workers back to work so businesses can reopen. Many of these workers probably work for minimum wage ($7.25 an hour, one of the nation's lowest) and are undoubtedly single parents with children now at home full time. It sounds like those individuals would like to say, "Back to work you go ... or else!" And who's to benefit from this move? Business owners.
Maybe, just maybe, these business owners could raise their employee's salaries above minimum wage so they could make a decent living and not have to worry about their children. Oklahoma's Workforce Development committee should stop focusing on those selfish business owners they claim to speak for and think about the workers and their families.
In addition, many medium-wage workers who would like to return to work and earn more than the state's unemployment benefits plus federal stimulus money may not be called back. Think about Oklahoma's oil field workers. They would simply lose the feds' $2,400 a month relief money. "Sorry, you guys. You were in the wrong business at the wrong time."
Making the state's lowest-paid workers return to work, leaving their children at home, to make less than what they are receiving now is just plain mean. And asking Oklahoma's medium-wage workers to forfeit their relief money while they try to find work is stupid.
NEIL SUNESON
Norman
State's minimum wage has stagnated
Editor, The Transcript:
So, I see in May 3's Norman Transcript that business owners are worried that those on unemployment could be making more than they would otherwise at their jobs. Why might this be? Oh! It could be because Oklahoma has some of the lowest wages in the country.
Minimum wage has stagnated; minimum wage was NEVER intended to be only for high school kids with summer jobs. It was intended to be the minimum LIVING wage for people to live on. But, no, not in Oklahoma. Instead, we're scheming ways to force people back to work, such that they will no longer be on "the government dole." So they can have less, and earn less, with no benefits and no health care.
Of course, if Oklahoma lifts all the stay-at-home orders, then businesses open and call their employees back to work. If the employees, for some inexplicable reason, fear that their work conditions are unsafe, then they're no longer eligible for unemployement because they have a job opportunity they're turning down. But then they're off the enemployment rolls and Oklahoma can crow "Not my problem!"
Oklahoma is NOT doing fine.
KIM ELMORE
Norman
Your dad is a hero
Editor, The Transcript:
I would like to let Lukas, whose birthday is right around the corner, know how amazing his dad is.
Lukas, I know you are only going to be 2 and you're not going to understand all of this, but one day you will! I want to let you know how much of a hero and outstanding person your dad is.
I feel like when someone does something to make another person be a better person, they need to know this.
I, unfortunately, had to go through a divorce, which is not a good thing at all. I was recommended to your dad's office and hired your dad as my attorney. Attorneys do not have the best of reputations because they have to deal with bad situations most of the time. I can honestly say your dad is an AMAZING attorney. When the other party went low, your dad, Justin Conway, said we are going high. Every time not just sometimes, but every time.
Fighting evil is not always easy, but good always wins. I know one day, Lukas, you will be an amazing person just like your dad because he will always do the right thing, ALWAYS. Even during the COVID-19 crisis, we had to go to a mediation meeting, and I did not have the money and your dad took the money out of his own pocket to help me.
Lukas, your dad is a superhero to a lot of people, and no matter what you get for your birthday, the best gift you will have that lasts a life time is your dad, a superhero, wrapping his arms around you every night.
Lukas, thank you for sharing your dad, Justin Conway, with the world. It's a better place because of him. I sleep at night knowing I am a better person with choices I made that I may not have made with out your dad.
Happy birthday, Lukas. You're a very lucky boy!
SANDRA SHEALYS
