We don’t often get clear and unambiguous direction from the dais at Norman city hall, but Tuesday night’s (3/10/2020) City Council Study Session was the exception, at least on one point; “Let’s call a bond vote to fix our Norman Forward issues.”
We’re talking about a $100 million-plus indebtedness that will increase your property tax bill.
Before we get into the weeds on this one, the first point of order is, "What’s the rush?” The Breea 5 (Scanlon, Scott, Holman, Carter, Clark) want a quick June 2020 vote.
This sentiment was punctuated by Councilperson Holman’s concern that the bond rates could go up, which could drive up costs. Oh there were also a remark about seniors “getting older.” Well, there seems to be a pattern emerging here.
Some council members were focusing on the issues that are beyond our influence (bond rate increase and dying seniors) and not enough focus on real project funding costs, land purchases, contracts, and any other directly relevant aspect of the bond projects. Some appear willing to wait until after we get it on the ballot, before getting into the details.
Sound familiar? “Fool me once,” comes to mind. The other four council members (Petrone, Hall, Wilson, Bierman) were also supportive of bond funding, but they favored an August 2020 bond vote.
There are too many details, too many unknowns to rush headlong into an additional $100 million debt financing. By the way, won’t we will still have unfunded infrastructure and flooding issues?
What’s the rush? One can only speculate at this point, but an earlier vote means less time to inform and engage the Norman community. Currently the most informed community members are the clubs and organizations that will benefit most directly from a bond vote. These groups definitely will vote.
This bond funding package might just pass in June, but it’s not unreasonable to ask for more vetting, and then call a vote in August 2020. Wouldn’t it be great if all 70,000 Norman registered voters expressed their preference this time around?
For those interested in the details of the Tuesday night study session, please take a moment to review the videos posted to the City of Norman website. You can find all the related videos in the Media section.
Paul T. Arcaroli
NORMAN
