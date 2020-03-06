As I hear more and more about redesigning the Norman City flag, I would like to advocate for consideration that the current flag is pretty good. Here is my argument.
Flag designs, like military patches and shields, struggle for uniqueness and identification through simple symbols on a field. There is so much in the existing Norman flag that comes out when you study it, like the partnership and differences between OU and the City; and the recognition of the various driving forces, like industry and the Native American community and education. Finally, there is some discussion about flying it horizontally. In my opinion, it looks good in either direction.
Like Dr Bird, I listened to the "99% invisible" podcast about flag design, and as usual, appreciated Roman Mars' podcast, but when I thought about our Norman Flag, I appreciated the depth and uniqueness of our current flag.
If we end up with a new design, I hope we don't fall in a trap of thinking "standard" is better.
My vote is to keep the current design.
(Tim Rodkey has been a Norman resident since 1967.)
