Building and operating broadband infrastructure is capital intensive and there is no guarantee that the enterprise would generate revenue for the city. Indeed, other cities have sustained heavy financial losses due to their failed municipal broadband projects.
It is unfortunate that Cox and AT&T, our local duopoly, have been stagnant competitors due to their entrenched positions. However, Cleveland County is welcoming OEC Fiber as a strong third competitor. OEC’s gigabit internet plan with unlimited data, for example, is around half the price of Cox’s comparable plan.
The broadband market could be further disrupted as 5G wireless networks expand. These networks are able to wirelessly deliver gigabit speeds, and it appears that some wireless providers are poised to offer residential and business internet plans in the future.
Broadband providers have also been and continue to be disrupted by falling cable TV and home phone subscription numbers, two services they attempt to package with their internet plans.
The City of Norman has no business potentially risking tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in an attempt to build and operate a large business enterprise in an increasingly competitive market that faces imminent disruption from multiple angles. The Council should focus on the many unresolved issues with city finances and essential services that are regularly discussed in these pages, not internet adventurism.
Aaron Meek
NORMAN
