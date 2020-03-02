Closing warming shelter now is wrong
I read in The Norman Transcript [Feb. 25] that the City of Norman is closing down the warming shelter for the homeless population to use on Feb. 29 — so that they can start remodeling the old library for city office space. This seems incredibly cruel to me; it is still getting very, very cold at night!
I ride the bus, and every single time I ride it, I see more-and-more new homeless people. It’s quite apparent to me that the homeless population in Norman is growing by leaps and bounds. I am especially shocked by the numbers of homeless women that I am seeing.
Come on City of Norman — you are much better than this — throwing people out in bitter cold just so you can do something that should be able to be delayed for a couple of months.
Susan Sparks Smith
NORMAN
OU students concerned about racism could leave
Why are those minority students who are "fed up" with OU staying at the University of Oklahoma? OU could simply refund their tuition (if any, as black minority students frequently enjoy special privilege) and they could move on. In addition, a self-proclaimed under-educated white man (Jess Eddy, see his op-ed in the Transcript) could follow them, albeit not without BERT's approval.
Fact is: a small group of minority students attempting to dictate how OU should be run appears to be at least partially successful in that endeavor. As those of us who raised sensible children know: Paying sufficient attention to tantrums will guarantee they will never cease to exist. Modern parenting teaches parents to negotiate with their children (even toddlers) when they throw tantrums. We have proof on a daily basis that this tactic is is ineffective.
Instead of being encouraged to pursue academic excellence, those minority students are permitted to be disruptive and demanding in an anarchical fashion and are being granted attentive action by the University's administration. Their demands are outrageous and downright silly (ranging from removing OU provost Harper, a new multicultural center and a "transformed diversity training program — does anyone know what that is? — and finally asking for a Popeye's to be available to them). Per latest news, OU met "some of their demands." Let's hope that olive branch consisted of bringing Popeye's to campus!
Now, as to the cause of all this disruption: We are talking about educational setting where that "word" was used, in reference to history and in compete absence of malice. Who decides what the "most offensive word in the English language" is? It is indeed a word which is used freely in the black community, and certainly directed at real persons. Would that not call for that entire community to be traumatized beyond anyone's imagination and with no chance for recovery?
Now, please imagine OU, instead of offering a semester-long class on "student diversity training," adding mandatory classes on common sense, with emphasis on how to move forward. It is conceivable that this could result in such psychological trauma to those program that for future educational purposes they would seriously be searching for other places of higher education.
There is ample evidence that being attentive to disruptive, totally unwarranted behavior results in pandemic childishness and exaggerated sensitivity. All in the name of diversity
Gabrielle Mandeville
NORMAN
