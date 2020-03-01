Closing warming shelter now is wrong
I read in The Norman Transcript [Feb. 25] that the City of Norman is closing down the warming shelter for the homeless population to use on Feb. 29 — so that they can start remodeling the old library for city office space. This seems incredibly cruel to me; it is still getting very, very cold at night!
I ride the bus, and every single time I ride it, I see more-and-more new homeless people. It’s quite apparent to me that the homeless population in Norman is growing by leaps and bounds. I am especially shocked by the numbers of homeless women that I am seeing.
Come on City of Norman — you are much better than this — throwing people out in bitter cold just so you can do something that should be able to be delayed for a couple of months.
Susan Sparks Smith
NORMAN
The death penalty sometimes is the answer
The Kathryn Lopez Op Ed of Feb 24 was headlined: "The death penalty is never the answer." I beg to differ. She tried to build a case for sparing a multiple murderer from execution — after 34 years of appeals on death row — presumably all at taxpayer expense. He killed three people in what she termed "evil acts," received the death penalty, and then, in prison, "managed to kill a fellow inmate" in her words. She didn't say anything about that last victim. He probably wasn't there for "being late to Sunday school," as David Boren has humorously said, but here's the point: The state failed to protect him from a killer. If the state has a primary duty, above all else, it's to protect it's citizens from killers. If it can't or won't do that, it has no reason for existence.
And, how is that to be accomplished? There is only one way. The killer has to be executed in a manner that absolutely prevents further such crimes. I know, this is something nobody wants to do, and, these days, it's delayed as long a possible. In the long meantime, the killer may kill a fellow inmate, or he may escape, or even be released, to kill again. All this has happened numerous well documented times. Deterrent, debt to society, revenge for a heinous crime, all debatable but beside the point.The state of Tennessee finally did the right thing, but much too late.
C R Holt
NORMAN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.