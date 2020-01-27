Cole turning a blind eye to truth
The recent guest column by Rep. Tom Cole was another sad/tragic commentary on the state of truth telling in our American culture. His bold-faced claim that the actions for which President Trump has been impeached “did not even happen” would be laughable if they were not such a flagrant revelation of a decision to turn a blind eye to evil. Think “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Think a parent who willfully refuses to acknowledge a wrong done by his child despite both clear evidence and definitive testimony from reliable witnesses.
One could wish that Rep. Cole could just be honest enough to say, “I don’t really care about truth or honesty or fair elections as long as my side wins in the end.” One could wish that he might have the humility to admit that he and his counterparts are caught in a cycle of Trumpian power that they cannot see their way clear of without facing political defeat. But his these things “did not even happen” is a cruel disappointment of such wishes.
Shortly before the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia, Neville Chamberlain met with Adolph Hitler and came away from the encounter saying something to the effect that I have taken the measure of the man and he can be trusted. Perhaps Republicans like Rep. Cole have fallen prey to that same folly of self-deception. Perhaps they have met him and have convinced themselves that the man who gave them control of the Supreme Court and the federal bench, the man who slowed the flow of “dangerous” immigrants into the country and who cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans, surely that man could not have maliciously used the power of his office for his own gain at cost to the integrity of our nation and in clear and explicit violation of the Constitution to which he swore allegiance. But he did and did so in such blatant fashion that only the blind or those who choose not to see can possibly deny it.
John Rich Dorean
NORMAN
Norman should not be a sanctuary city
A recent quote in the paper by the mayor of Norman that “the people want a sanctuary city” I believe is only the opinion of a hand full of progressives that have expressed their own opinion and does not speak for a majority of our citizens. A majority of our people would surely not want a situation where our local officials are not permitted to cooperate with state and/or national law enforcement personnel concerning those in our country illegally whether they have a criminal background or not.
I worked over 20 years in the international division of a multinational company with seven years of that living outside the U. S. We have hosted dozens of internationals in our home and I have a lot of respect for other nationalities. But I do not like the idea of people coming here illegally and being given sanctuary protection from our laws. We are a nation of laws and we must uphold these to preserve our nation and the freedom it affords our citizens.
I do not like the idea that the city council can declare Norman a sanctuary city on behalf of 120,000 residents. If they think the people want that then let the people vote on it.
Roy L. Brown
NORMAN
