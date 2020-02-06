Comments at council session exposed racists views
Feb. 19 is, in the Japanese-American community, “The Day of Remembrance.” It is the anniversary of Executive Order 9066, authorizing the violation of the Fourth and 14th amendments to the Constitution of the United States of 120,000 Japanese Americans, 2/3 of them citizens. They were sent to concentration camps because they looked like the enemy. War with Japan was the justification for the violation of their rights, but the “fear of people who do not look like us” was the reason. My grandfather, a US citizen, graduate of the University of California, a US Army veteran, was locked up along with my grandmother (also a citizen), my father, and my uncle. Seventy years later, it is still difficult for my father to talk about the trauma of “camp.”
Tonight, I held my ancestors close. I thought of the racism and terror they faced as I listened to the speakers at the city council study session. The city council met to review the recent Inclusive Subcommittee recommendations, and it brought out a large crowd to oppose the sanctuary city recommendation. The meeting’s racist language was breathtaking and deeply disturbing. At times I wanted to flee. At other times I wanted to fight.
I don’t think any speaker opposing the sanctuary city recommendation would have labeled themselves as a “racist.” In fact, in their hearts I am sure they tell themselves that they are not. Still, at least two speakers resorted to racist tropes in their objections, to vigorous applause from others in the audience. Some of the quotes were:
• “Mexicans living 10 to a room”
• “places in California look more like Mexico than America”
• “they bring disease”
Although other objections may not have sounded racist, such as “they don’t come here legally like our ancestors did,” the assumptions behind them were. American immigration policy has been race-based and anti-white for most of our country’s existence. For people of western European heritage, their ancestors did come here legally, but their ancestors were not barred from immigration. Chinese immigration was stopped in 1882. Immigration of Japanese was limited in 1910, and in 1917 immigration from most Asian countries was halted altogether. In 1924 immigration from non-European countries was all but ended, with 70% of available visas issued to Great Britain, Ireland and Germany. Much of the rest of the immigration came from southern and central Europe.
Tonight I witnessed fear and anger: raw, frightening and devoid of logic. I wondered if that anger would be turned on me, as I am often mistaken for a "Mexican."
I commend the city council and mayor Clark for striving to be a more inclusive community in the face of such opposition, and I go to bed tonight praying for our city.
Jeff Yamada
NORMAN
Still time to get the UNP right
There’s been a lot of disagreement about the Amended and Restated University North Park Project Plan. It was approved by a single council vote. Concern motivated 50 Norman residents to collect over 4,000 signatures on a Referendum petition. Four ex-mayors challenged the Referendum in a move to prevent a public vote. A lengthy legal process is likely following the scheduled February 24th hearing.
The delay offers an important opportunity to have a transparent and comprehensive discussion about the City’s options going forward. There has been considerable discussion about the one-sided nature of the new plan, but the details in the Amended and Restated Master Operating and Development Agreement largely have been ignored. This is both surprising and alarming.
Many people mistakenly think that the Amended Plan ends the UNP Project and allows the City to move forward cleanly. It doesn’t. In fact, the Amended Plan increases the City’s financial obligations beyond what has been sequestered in the UNP fund.
The Development Agreement creates large, unfunded contractual obligations going forward. It commits the City to pay the costs of roads and recreational facilities in excess of the amount authorized in the Amended Plan.
The biggest concern is the City’s obligation to build Norman Forward recreational facilities as the regional draw in the UNP. Based on the latest engineering design estimates, these facilities are likely to cost at least $30 million over the amount provided for in the Development Agreement. The Plan does not plug the hole in the Norman Forward project budget for the multi-sport gym and competitive pool.
It is startling that the Development Agreement creates a substantial financial obligation without identifying or securing needed revenues. The attempt to plug this year’s budget by creating an even bigger revenue shortfall down the road makes little sense.
Luckily, the referendum process has bought us time to carefully and thoroughly review the impact of the Amended Development Agreement on future budgets. It is not too late to have this important discussion.
Cynthia Rogers
NORMAN
