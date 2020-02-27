Dealing with sweet gum tree spiny balls
Tree removal is necessary by Carla Gable is a well written article and why I love The Norman Transcript. Although, I still think the copy/paste articles by the President Trump Gang of Hate mob should be omitted since equal time not given to conservatives. Yet aren't we all tired of both of their bickering? Let them talk amongst themselves until they can behave nicely and work together.
Loved Brent Kisling's article for The Norman Transcript too. All I can say is more, more, more positivity like that. Brent would love my new design for the Norman flag since he likes the new OKC logo. My design encompasses unity and inclusion in a "one for all all for one" wonderful way of someone actually born in Norman, and knows its true history of diversity and trend setters.
Back to sweet gum trees. I just learned that the sweet gum trees are on the city side of our property so shouldn't the city be responsible to pick up all the sweet gum balls so they don't clog up storm drains? Even though all the negatives sited are 100% true ... sweet gum balls did become sort of sentimental when I learned the Lions Club planted the sweet gum trees. That said, the most important lessons we can learn in life are:
1. Research all possibilities before giving up on people and things, i.e., trees.
2. Don't refuse to admit a mistake was made out of stubborn pride. The mistake doesn't diminish the Lions Club's good intentions. It's the thought that counts.
Before cutting down sweet gum trees, "really" think of what possible important uses their sweet gum balls may have that took these trees 60 years to grow to produce so many. Trees could be properly groomed by the City to keep safe. Before knowing sweet gum trees are on the city side I was going to ask the city if they'd like to gather up to use in a horticulture sort of way -- from my research since my niece has a degree in horticulture. I've heard some with the Martha Stewart gene use in crafts so thought about packaging to sell for crafts or horticultural uses. I think I preferred our lady bugs galore on the farm because I have almost lost my footing on several occasions. Thank God mother enrolled me in ballet at Barbara's Studio in Norman in 1963, and if you pass by you may see me in several balletic sweet gum ball positions.
Tulsa Master Gardener Brian Jervis said sweet gum balls make a good, loose garden mulch, allowing air and water to pass into the soil below but blocking sunlight from reaching germinating weeds at ground level.
My motto: Recycle everything positive to recycle, including kindness. Smile and pass it on and one day, one moment the whole world smiles.'
Alice Leuck
NORMAN
