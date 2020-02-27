Dealing with sweet gum tree spiny balls

Cathryn Lynn Owens, of Norman, OK, passed away February 22, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born May 27, 1950 in Shawnee, OK. Cathryn is survived by 4 sons, Richard Owens & wife, Carmen, Jack Owens & wife, Amber, James Owens & wife, Sarah, and Jon Owens; 3 grandchildren, James Bri…