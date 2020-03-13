Everyone should feel welcome at new senior center
When a Norman senior center becomes a reality, everyone should know it is a community project, and all seniors should feel welcome. If some cannot afford fees, they should put their pride in their back pocket and join the activities anyway. We should not build a wall in Norman between those who can afford a country club and those who struggle to pay their utilities. No one will check their status at the door.
The dream of a center is for everyone aged 55 plus. Seniors should be able to enjoy communicating, socializing and staying active at a center as a stay-well tonic to prevent stay-home depression. It is much cheaper than medicines.
Over a lifetime, seniors have paid taxes that were used to build Norman. They still pay taxes on goods and food. A half-cent sales tax funds Norman Forward projects, so everyone has paid.
Someday, we can all walk into a new center together.
Nadine Jewell
NORMAN
Pick up after your dogs
Walking with my dog is something he and I both look forward to. We stroll the path around Andrews Park and roam the park grounds. Lately our outings have become akin to maneuvering through a minefield … a doggy poop minefield. Especially bad is the area alongside the walking and jogging path from Acres to Gray streets. Some people are not picking up after their dogs.
Some people think dog poop is "natural" and doesn't need to be picked up. People even mistake dog poop for fertilizer, thinking it helps grass and plants grow while in fact it can be very detrimental to the soil. What many dog owners don't realize is that dog poop is toxic. Dog poop can contain loads of parasites such as ringworm, roundworm, salmonella and giardia, which is contagious to both humans and other animals. Also, dog poop can get into our water system and cause contamination.
Picking up after our dogs is the courteous thing to do. Plastic grocery bags will work for this purpose but better yet are the small canisters of dog waste bags sold at pet stores. Those small canisters can be clipped to the dog’s leash or a person’s belt, ready for use when the need arises.
Living with and loving our dogs includes a little poopy dirty work. After all, this is what we signed up for when we welcomed our furry friends into our lives. Be a good neighbor and pick up after your dog.
Lynn Leuck
NORMAN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.