Help you community and take part in census
The US Census takes place every 10 years to monitor where people live. This is done so that representation can be adjusted in Congress and these numbers are used to make decisions about where money gets spent on important services. It is important, then, that we participate in this process. In mid-March, everyone will be contacted by mail and asked to respond online or by phone. This is the first time we are able to respond online! Please take the time to respond to this. In April, census takers will begin to follow up with households that do not respond in March.
Census data is used to decide how much money city and state governments receive for vital everyday services like fire departments, schools, and roads. This data is kept confidential.
It is constitutionally required for the federal government to engage in the counting of where we live, and it is required by law that we participate. Please encourage your neighbors and friends to participate.
Our committee has been meeting since 2019 to prepare for this important process. If you have questions or concerns, please contact a member of the committee.
Aleisha Karjala and the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee
