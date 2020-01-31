Impeachment inquiry not a waste of time Rep. Cole
Rome was a republic for 500 years until it wasn't for the next half millennium. Rep. Tom Cole would be well advised to remember history, and impeachment inquiry isn't a waste of time as he wasted two columns of newsprint arguing, tossing up a smoke screen of nonsense process talking points. In their wisdom, the founding fathers envisioned a president like the 45th and devised separation of powers, though fresh from sloughing the yoke of tyranny they surely never imagined a supine branch.
Certainly isn't a waste of time to decorated vet Lt. Col. Vindman, whose family fled authoritarianism, who carries shrapnel in his body in defense of country and ignored the intimidations, jumping the chain of command in defense of country again. Thankfully another patriot, the whistleblower, spared the anti-corruption Ukrainian president the indignity of announcing a bogus investigation on CNN.
The founding fathers fretted most about a president abusing the power of the office for corrupt intent and foreign interference. President Trump offered both in a scant nine words. Give him high marks for brevity. Voting record a part of pubic domain be dammed, Rep. Cole closes with the howler the inquiry disrupts the ability of Congress to do work for the American people, like protecting Pharma profiteering and casting an aye vote to funding cuts to Social Security and Medicare, every single time.
David Orr
NORMAN
City should not pay to paint buses
If the City of Norman is really short on money, as we are being told, we should not pay to have the busses painted. Instead, let businesses pay local artists for nice art designs for them! The city should have oversight to ensure that the work is more art than advertisement, although obviously most businesses will want their logo visible in return for paying.
Who knows, perhaps some philanthropist will step forward to promote the Fred Jones art museum or other cultural centers as well. But in any case, the city is too budget short right now to be paying for this!
Patricia Billingsley
NORMAN
