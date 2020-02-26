Impeachment Pie: The fraud of The Don, a tool of Christian right
Anyone objective thinker, whether Christian, Moslem, Sikh, Buddhist, Jew, or Atheist, who considers factual evidence before reaching a conclusion will probably admit that when it comes to the Big Ten (Commandments not football), Don Trumpleone comes up far shorter than many of the rest us.
The Don is a complete package of what the Christian Right should consider sinful: a foul-mouthed covetous adulterer and chronic cheating liar who worships at Church of Eighteen Holes.
Yet he is embraced by the evangelical right as "sent by God." What could account for such an apparent irrational relationship? In the context of biology, the answer is simple and logical. They are as symbiotic as remora are to a shark.
The Christian Right gets ideologically aligned Federal judges, a restrictive white-weighted immigration policy, and a shining knight to fight science.
In exchange, The Don gets 40% approval ratings, the adulation of stadium crowds, and his own cable network to nourish an ego that is big-league even by presidential standards.
Ecological systems evolve, adapt, and under favorable conditions, flourish. So do the entangled neurons of political-religious systems. In nature evolution is based on preferential survival of environmentally favored random mutations over multiple generations. Not so for social-political systems which are deliberately manipulated by media control and gerrymandering.
Trumpism is a WASPish retrovirus inserted into the Republican Party's DNA that has turned off the genes of fiscal responsibility and globalism. This mutation has taken a generation to take hold. The ascendance of the early 21st century Christian Right in the United States can trace its origin to the 1980's bromance between Ronald Reagan and Pat Robertson.
To their credit, the evangelicals have played a very successful long game. With a grass roots focus on school boards, city councils, statehouses, and party purity; they have coalesced a large, yet close knit, tribe based on identity and ideological politics. The Democratic Left is merely opposite side of the same coin.
The Don has fulfilled the prophecy of Jerusalem as the Jewish capital, presaging the second coming of Christ. Thus, the Don has moved the world closer to Armageddon.
With a cornerstone of belief in "the end days" of Revelations, the current Republican attacks on science serve to hasten the arrival of The Horsemen of the Apocalypse because it denies Science the opportunity to solve humanity's problems.
Energized by fearmongering about Godless socialists and criminal immigrants browning America, this symbiotic relationship is proven recipe for re-election, albeit without winning the popular vote.
With the Republican majority in Senate controlled by 41% of the population owing to equal representation of red-leaning fly-over states new legal precedents of Presidential impunity have been set forth in the Impeachment acquittal.
We should anticipate the continued tyranny of the minority as their long-awaited tool continues to do God's work. In this case it's not really in a mysterious way.
