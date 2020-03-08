I have been a regular subscriber and reader of the Transcript since moving here in 1985. The Transcript was one of the better papers in the state and I could rely on it for national, state, and local news. I came here from Western Oklahoma and I compared it favorably with two other papers I knew, the daily paper in Weatherford and the Elk City Daily News. I realize that reading a daily paper is falling out of favor, but I don’t feel fully informed without it. The challenge for the Transcript is that there is so much that needs to be covered, including news of the county, the city, and the university. I wish we could have even more state, national, and international news.
I expect the local paper to address issues close to home, even some uncomfortable issues. Norman’s history which is celebrated in so many ways is not without some black marks we must not forget. It was a sundown town, I am embarrassed to say, and we cannot deal with that issue without boldly facing that fact. After moving here I told the crowd at the Vista (a fond memory of a great bar and restaurant), I listened to the patrons in semi-shock and finally told them I had never heard the “n-word” used so much in all my life and I expected to find a better level of conversation in Norman. We have other issues I have never seen discussed. Why was the North Navy Base given to the University when that has harmed the economic development of the City? It demands that they work together, or Moore will continue to look like the better and more progressive place to live and I simply don’t believe that. I love this city for the many things it provides to make my life more complete. I love that my doctors and my hospital are here. I love the University and the many things it offers, from sporting to theatrical events to intellectual gatherings to social life. I love McFarlin UMC and am grateful to be a part of it. I am grateful for the many friends I have in this town. And I still read the Transcript.
May I suggest that when a person writes a letter to the editor that is a racist diatribe, you have no duty to print it. Your recent letter to the editor under the heading, “OU students concerned about racism could leave.” No, they don’t have to leave. They belong here as much as anyone else. They have as much right to free speech as anyone else. I realize the writer probably did not write the heading, but it certainly reflects the body of the letter. She did write: “Why are those minority students who are ‘fed up’ with OU staying at the University of Oklahoma? OU could simply refund their tuition (if any, as black minority students frequently enjoy special privilege) [emphasis added] and they could move on.” Really? I would not be surprised if you told me someone spoke or wrote in such a racist manner in the 1950s or the 1930s during the Jim Crow Era, but today you should know better. It’s one thing to think like that, it’s another to open your mouth and demonstrate you’re a bigot for all the world to see.
She then attacks someone by name, calling him a “self-proclaimed under-educated white man” and suggests he leave as well because she disagrees with him too. I suppose she thinks I should leave too. Sorry, lady, I’m not going anywhere.
The rest of the letter mainly expounds on her theories of raising children, which I would suggest no one follows seriously. And she mentions again that the demands of these minority students were “silly.” Think about that for a moment, an African-American student says, “I don’t want to be called an n-word,” and her response is that that’s a “silly demand.”
She gives her name, but I don’t care to use it, she doesn’t deserve the recognition. She has tarnished a wonderful city and university and she tarnished the paper by its publication.
Hershel Franklin
NORMAN
