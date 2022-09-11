Editor, The Transcript:
I read in your Sept. 1 paper of the efforts of Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters to revoke the teaching certificate of a former Norman public school teacher who quit her job over issues related to Oklahoma House Bill 1775.
Your paper’s article about this effort said that revocation of a teacher’s license is usually related to criminal behavior.
Frankly, I find it hard to believe that the freedom-loving people of Oklahoma are putting up with this effort on the part of the secretary, the legislature and the governor to silence the voices of those who see the world from a different perspective than theirs.
HB 1775 certainly bears no resemblance to the spirit that was alive in this country in that great year of 1775, when protests in the streets that would soon lead to revolution insisted on the rights of a free people to stand up to a willful tyrant.
This new bill prohibits public schools from teaching anything that makes a student “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.”
The teacher whose license was seeking to be revoked had posted a QR code from Brooklyn Public Library in New York so her students could access books banned by the legislature. Now there’s a real act of criminal behavior: helping kids access books from a public library.
I am 70 years old, so my experiences in public education are pretty dated. But is it possible to teach an honest history of the arrival of the conquistadors or the Pilgrims and the decimation of 90% of Native Americans from European disease and exploitation, a history of the slave trade or the denial of basic human rights to women from the founding of this nation to the present that doesn’t leave a student uncomfortable, feeling guilty?
What does it say about a people who don’t feel that way over the wrongs done to hundreds of millions of people, wrongs from which we white males have consistently profited and continue to profit?
Maybe that’s not how you choose to see it. I get that. But have we become so narrow-minded, so closed to different perspectives that we are now going to criminalize those who think differently than we do?
Do we really think that limiting kids’ access to public libraries or forbidding teachers from talking about the abuses of our past or present are going to protect them from the emotional trauma that these practices themselves have created?
Bill 1775 is nothing less than repressive, as are the actions of the secretary, the legislators and the governor who foster such thinking in us.
JOHN RICH DOREAN
Norman
