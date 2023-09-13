Lindsey Street s---s. There I said it. And no, it’s not just because of the $39 million road project that crippled many businesses on Lindsey Street.
The non cohesive development pattern that transpired along West Lindsey over the last 100 years has culminated in hodge-podge of buildings and parking lots that honestly are more reminiscent of distressed neighborhood than the gateway to a prestigious university.
The widening project certainly brought a fresher look to the street, but the configuration has just added to the cluster in my opinion. I constantly see cars using the turn around areas wrong, resulting in them blocking traffic and having to back up into oncoming traffic to complete their U-turn, or cars driving on the wrong side of the road to eek into the driveway of their desired destination.
I do not blame the traffic engineers for this, as their solution was to deal with the mess of driveways that line the street- 79 in total from Berry to 24th Ave SW. The parcels on Lindsey mostly have small street frontage with little to no cross access between them.
There are 63 different parcels, most with different ownership, that front the mile of West Lindsey between Berry and 24th Ave SW. This scattered ownership will make redevelopment even more of a challenge.
Alas, it’s time for Norman to cast a vision for what the next 100 years of Lindsey Street will be. With the transition to the SEC well underway, we need to start envisioning now.
I believe Lindsey Street would be the perfect to pilot, implement and incentivize the ideas of Strong Towns. Re-invisioning West Lindsey from the car-centric mess that it is today to a walkable, pedestrian friendly gateway to The University of Oklahoma would add a vibrant new district unlike any other that we have in Norman today.
Perhaps we should consider a TIF to help incentivize developers to come in and spur the change that will help positively impact the area and the city as a whole.
This street is only getting busier- traffic is routinely at a standstill where 4-lane Lindsey transitions to a 2-lane road at Berry. Our narrow neighborhood streets through the neighborhoods west of campus are at or over capacity.
We need to create spaces that encourage biking, walking, and usage public transit. We will never fix our traffic issues with just widening roads.
It’s time for our city to level up. We are on a new stage and it’s time for us to compete. We have to be more forward thinking in our development patterns and practices- and we need to be enhancing the struggling areas in our city’s core rather than sprawling out to add new commercial and residential areas on the outskirts.
