Editor, The Transcript:
Then-Gov. Frank Keating said he would hunt down those involved in the Murrah Building bombing.
Now 27 years later, Republicans are taking up the mantle of domestic terrorists by destroying our republic from within, positioning themselves for political offices that control the levers of our elections in Oklahoma.
They openly say they are planning to usurp the will of the people, if need be, by putting their handpicked lackeys in office that will do as they are told.
Oklahoma holds one of the most secure elections in the nation. There is no widespread voting fraud in Oklahoma.
Our state Legislature recognizes that they cannot win elections on the issues, so perpetuating lies and conspiracy theories about the election of Joe Biden takes center stage.
This damages Oklahoma’s image. No company wants to bring their business here with all the malfeasance bubbling up in our state Legislature’s actions and executive office patronage of friends and family that has wasted millions of tax dollars.
Just the fact that Oklahoma cannot fill hundreds of teaching positions and has to lower the requirements for applicants to instruct our children should raise red flags.
Oklahomans passed the lotto with the understanding that monies generated would go to the education budget, increasing the budget for teacher pay, retirement funding and building upgrades.
Our state office holders put the money into the education budget as we had voted for. Then they withdrew a matching amount from the proposed next budget, making it a zero net gain.
For many years, our children have been cheated out of extra funding we voted for. Having to deal with interference from some concerned parents in the curriculum must be soul crushing to teachers.
Fear for repercussions for teaching the truth about the Tulsa riots is understandable.
Nobody wants to do a job that is not satisfying and goes against all you know is true, subject to be changed and interrupted by uninformed zealots.
Until recently, I knew nothing about Black Wall Street or the riots either. Teaching about Tulsa today is only common sense and the right thing to do.
This is all very important to the citizens of Oklahoma, because there is a general election coming in November but also a runoff election at the end of this month between two Republicans vying for Inhofe’s Senate seat, both election 2020 deniers, making both of them unsuitable for such a high office.
Inhofe does not support the frontrunner.
What we in Norman need to know is that at the end of the month, there will be questions on the ballot that, if passed by the zealots, will disenfranchise us the citizens by giving the council the power to increase our water rates any time they want to.
One of our council members is said to be willing to give her soul for a business district in her ward. Dana Carvey’s “Church Lady” from SNL would ask, “Could it be Satan?”
Lake Thunderbird, our drinking water source, cannot survive unchecked continued growth just for profit.
JIM AMMERMAN
Norman
