Editor, The Transcript:
When I taught high school science, on rare occasions I was compelled to explain that the Earth is round and that dinosaurs did, in fact, exist.
My point is, if these same people want to broadcast their beliefs on social media, they should have a right to be wrong. If the flat Earth folks want to provide “evidence” of the Earth’s flatness and convince others that the Earth is flat, then they should have that right to do so.
If my Grandma, after recovering from surgery (years ago), had posted to social media that she had been on the moon by way of a rocket, instead of just telling her family, would a “fact check” come back saying, “This is incorrect; only Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong have been on the moon?"
Or when a doctor shares an educated opinion on the best way to fight COVID-19 and that gets pulled from social media, I think that is a big free speech problem.
If people are ignorant enough to be bigots (I say ignorant, because we all have the same African ancestors), then they should be able to voice their idiotic opinions.
I have never heard anyone say something is a fact because they read it on social media. Are these unseen judges who “fact check” our communication going to start restricting religious comments because they can’t be proven to their satisfaction?
Social media should be limited by the well-established parameters of free speech and not police us all using their own guidelines.
If social media is trying to compete with actual interactions, then social media should use the same guidelines, not suppress free speech to conform to their own biases.
LINDA PULLIAM
Norman
