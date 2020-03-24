Don't believe poor judgment
Editor, The Transcript:
Gov. Kevin Stitt. What a piece of work. He brags about going out to eat with his kids (unvaccinated kids, if we are to believe him), in a Tweet, then deletes it -- all against carefully considered CDC advice (all except the Tweeting part).
There is something to learn here. First and foremost is don't believe a man with poor judgment.
This is amply demonstrated by eating out, bragging about it, not vaccinating, Tweeting and then deleting it. Good grief, how embarrassing.
Some of us think that since he is our titular state leader, we should listen to him (as he obviously does). We should, and we should remember what we heard.
Please listen to the CDC and think of your neighbors.
BOB DOW
Norman
We can do better than Sens. Inhofe, Lankford
Editor, The Transcript:
Reference your Saturday, March 21, article "State senators vote no on coronavirus aid package," written by Dylan Goforth: Among other things, the federal legislation provides up to 10 weeks of protected paid leave to workers, as well as two weeks of paid sick leave.
The bill passed on a bipartisan vote of 90-8 and was immediately signed into law by President Trump. Amazingly, but not surprisingly, Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford were among the illogical eight. Their reasons/excuses ranged from wanting a "better path" (Lankford) to "the bill could make economic conditions worse" (Inhofe).
Oh boy. During this worldwide health crisis, just ask yourself one question: What if the bill had failed? Would millions of workers in America be better served by just continued conversations on the floor of the Senate -- which is all we received from our two talkers -- or the law now in place that will provide paid leave and paid sick leave ASAP to Americans desperately needing BOTH NOW, not after Jim and James talk some more?
Vain and Impossible pursuit of the perfect is no excuse for not accepting the imperfect passage of relief RIGHT NOW. Ninety Republicans and Democrats, men and women from the other 49 states, understood that and voted yes. In casting no votes, Inhofe and Lankford said jointly they know better than the vast majority of their colleagues.
Lonely profiles of courage? Hardly. Just actions by two reactionaries always content to lag behind leaders and seemingly proud of it.
When it comes to our two senators, the question for us is not can't we do better. No. It is why don't we?
Sincerely,
CAL HOBSON
Lexington
