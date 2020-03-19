Don't vilify small business owners
Editor, The Transcript:
To my compassionate friends who suggest small businesses should fund paid time off for employees: I appreciate your sentiments, but how are they supposed to do that? There are 30.2 million small businesses in the U.S., and only 4% ever reach $1 million in sales. As for profit? Small businesses average less than 7% of sales in net profit -- before taxes -- which means that 96% of them earn less than $40,000 per year after taxes.. Even that money is unavailable to fund virus-induced expense because it is tied up in accounts receivable, inventory, equipment and other assets necessary to sustain business.
Rather than vilify small business owners, as some have, I prefer to celebrate them. They hire half the employees in the U.S., account for 46% of our GDP, and they do it at great personal risk.
My experience is that small business owners care deeply about their employees and will do all they can to minimize the effects of this pandemic. Displaced employees face a tough road, but the road is no less difficult for our small business owners.
Martin Holland
NORMAN
