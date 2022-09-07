Editor, The Transcript:
Your Sunday article about Ryan Walters‘ expressed desire to reject federal funding in the state’s education budget shows how bizarrely ignorant the Stitt approach to governing really is.
Walters is, presumably, the governor’s secretary of education and is seeking, by your story’s account, to gain more control over educational funding and spending by becoming the state superintendent.
The state currently is ranked between 47th and 49th in state support of education. So, what Walters urges is to cut the education budget.
He is either incompetent or ignorant. Take your choice.
RICHARD WELLS
Norman
