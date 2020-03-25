Auto dealerships don't need financial relief
Editor, The Transcript:
I am urging everyone to take a few moments and contact Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, as well as your Congressman, and urge them to not allow a penny's worth of COVID-19 relief to go to automobile manufacturers and dealers. If you watch more than five minutes of TV, you'll know exactly why. Based on this continuing torrent of incessant advertising, they are in no need of any financial relief.
JOHN KELLER
Norman
It's time to have COVID-19 diplomacy
Editor, The Transcript:
Now is the time for COVID-19 diplomacy. The U.S. should lift the sanctions on Iran.
There was some GOOD NEWS. On Feb. 27: Our own U.S. Treasury Department announced that it would waive sanctions for certain humanitarian supplies to go through Iran's central bank. But SADLY, that has so far not happened. Would Congressman Tom Cole please find out why and let us know if he can facilitate this Treasury Department action?
Humanitarian aid -- both food and medicine -- was always supposed to be exempt from the U.S. sanctions on Iran. But shipping and insurance companies have been unwilling to risk doing business with Iran, and banks have not been able or willing to process payments. So no humanitarian aid has been sent.
As a constituent, I am asking that Congressman Cole and Sen. James Lankford, both Christians, take urgent action on humanitarian grounds to lift the U.S. sanctions against Iran.
As of Friday, March 20, Iran has reported more than 19,000 cases with 1,433 deaths. The unilateral U.S. sanctions on Iran are causing Iran to suffer from a shortage of the medical supplies, products and equipment required for diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
In October, Human Rights Watch released a report stating that "U.S. sanctions [on Iran] has led banks and companies around the world to pull back from humanitarian trade with Iran, leaving Iranians who have rare or complicated diseases unable to get the medicine and treatment they require."
COVID-19 is still rapidly spreading in Iran. For the sake of the health and well-being of 80 million Iranians and their at-risk neighbors, we should urge our Congress members to issue statements, resolutions and/or legislation calling for the U.S. to immediately lift its sanctions on Iran and assist the Persian people in coping with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging their nation and the world.
Health, hygiene and access to medical care are fundamental human rights, regardless of race, religion and nationality.
Now is the time for COVID-19 diplomacy.
Sincerely,
MARY FRANCIS
Norman
Current proposals for economic crisis are problematic
Editor, The Transcript:
Does anyone else find the current proposals for addressing the economic crisis even a little problematic? We are planning to borrow a trillion and change. Some proposed the government acquiring partial ownership of companies that benefit.
Has anyone read a definition of socialism lately? Is anyone concerned that taking our savings without compensation (negative interest) is only off the table for now?
ALVIN TURNER
Norman
