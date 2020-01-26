No way to protect a county
My son lives in Cleveland County, near Lexington.. Very recently his horse was attacked and viciously killed by a pack of dangerous dogs that are owned by a known neighbor. The horse was kept in a fenced pasture on my son's property. The dogs had previously killed one of my son's cats. Other neighbors have advised my son that the dogs also threaten neighborhood children as they exit a local school bus.
My son contacted the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office concerning the killing of his horse. The responding deputies advised my son that they could do nothing, inasmuch as the action represented a "civil matter." Upon learning of this development I personally contacted the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office advising that I am profoundly concerned for the safety of my two young grandchildren who regularly play outside the family home. I was advised by a DA investigator that existing Oklahoma law affords the protection I seek; specifically 4 OK § 41, which states in part: "Any animal control officer or any municipal, county, or state law enforcement officer may seize a potentially dangerous dog without a warrant: (b) if the officer has probable cause to believe the dog is a dangerous dog and the threat to the health, safety and welfare of livestock or persons is of a continuing nature under the circumstances." The investigator told me to ask my son to again contact the Sheriff's Department for a review of the situation. My son did so. Two deputies interviewed my son and again advised him that the department had no legal authority to provide protection to my grandchildren who are at risk of physical injury by the neighbors pack of dangerous dogs.
This situation is incredulous. I cannot believe that human safety is of no importance to the Cleveland County Sheriff. Does law enforcement not exist to protect citizens within its jurisdiction from harm and risk of loss of life? Is the safety of children such a low priority to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department that it is relegated to dismissal in the face of incontrovertible legal evidence? Does the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department exist independently of the District Attorney and not subject itself to the DA's opinions and recommendations?
I live in Missouri and have no authority to bring complaints to the relevant State Congressional Officials. I pray readers will take heed of this warning concerning the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department.
Doug Neff
ST. LOUIS, Missouri
No a waste of time
Rep. Cole's opinion piece — "A Needless Waste of Time" — (Jan. 24) is in itself an example of its title. The entire piece, with one slight exception, attacks the House process impeachment as partisan and unfair. It claims that the process is also incomplete, since it still seeks, in the Senate phase, to add information and witnesses.
The need for additional information is due to Mr. Trump's refusal to respond to legitimate requests from the House, a refusal that Mr. Cole and his entire party supports. Mr. Cole, as a member of the House, thus is supportive and complicit in undermining the constitutional process by which a co-equal branch can hold executive power accountable. He is unfaithful to his pledge to support and defend the Constitution.
Mr. Cole asserts that a reading of the phone transcript indicates that Mr. Trump is being impeached for something that never happened. This is patently, and on Mr. Cole's part, knowingly false. A specific request for a "favor" was made, and Mr. Trump ordered that military aid be withheld, which for a time it was. The withholding was illegal, and part of Mr. Trump's government has said so.
Finally, I have to say that Mr. Cole's tribal stance in all of this has led me to lose all of the considerable respect I had for him earlier. He has to know that our President has engaged in behavior that is harmful to our country, and that he has repeatedly been untruthful. This seems to be just fine with Mr. Cole.
Richard Wells
NORMAN
