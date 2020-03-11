Norman City government wants to compete with private enterprise
The headline in the March 5 edition of the Norman Transcript was very disturbing. It is seldom a good idea for local, state or federal governments to compete with private enterprise. At least one of the City Council members (David Perry of Ward 2), believes it is a good idea to add yet another function to Norman City Government. He is considering the idea of making the internet a Norman Public Utility to be used as another form of city revenue.
Today the citizens and businesses of Norman have several public options competing for their internet service. AT&T, Cox and other providers already have the infrastructure in place, trained personnel to provide the technical service required on a timely basis, capability to keep up with future technologies and all at very competitive pricing.
The cost for the City of Norman to provide internt service, even on a limited basis, is very high, the article in the Transcript mentioned a capital cost o $200,000,000 if starting from the ground up. Even though the city already has a limited amount of fiber cable available, it is used for stoplights. If the City of Norman decided to implement internet service on a limited basis there would be other costs to consider. These costs would include technical personnel for installation, maintenance and support. Also numerous additional vehicles and other support costs. Even if the initial plan would be to provide internet service to local business, the start up costs would be well into multiple millions of dollars. That money would have to come from the Norman taxpayers. Also, the internet cost and service to these businesses would have to be competitive with the services already available. This plan would not include the costs for technical improvements as new technologies became available. Keeping up with technology is very costly and any improvements to performance must be made to keep competitive with private enterprise.
Today, the City of Norman is unable to meet their current financial obligations to the citizens. The Norman Forward project is at least $85,000,000 behind projected needs. Also the city is looking to cut services due to a multi-million dollar shortfall in the current budget. Norman residents already have several private choices for their internet requirements and the only reason anyone would switch is for better service, better internet speed and a lower competitive price.
There is no doubt the City of Norman could provide internet service for the Norman citizenship and business community. But there is plenty of doubt the internet service provided will be competitive in performance, service or price with what is available form private enterprise, now and into the future. Without a competitive position it is unlikely the internet service provided by the City of Norman would be accepted by the Norman residential or business community.
Shawn Hoo
NORMAN
