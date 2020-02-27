Norman emergency personnel are tops
On the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, my wife suffered a heart attack. We live about a mile and a half from the marina at the end of Alameda Drive. I called 911 and was very impressed with the professionalism of the 911 operator. She assured me help was on the way, then gave me instructions on how to care for my wife while waiting for help to arrive. In just a few minutes the firefighters arrived. These three men were very knowledgeable and proficient caring for my wife, assuring her and me things would be alright. They were able to even start and IV before the EMS arrived. After the EMS arrived, they did an EKG in our home. After my wife was put into the ambulance her chest pain increased to a much greater level, the EMS personnel was able to administer medicine to ease her pain.
I want to say to everyone the City of Norman has great EMS and Fire Departments. I am a retired Norman firefighter, we were very good at what we did back in the 1990s, but the Firefighters and EMS personnel of today are much improved. This is due to their training and the equipment they have. Thanks to the citizens and City Council for providing the funds to make these things happen.
Larry Gardner
NORMAN
Why the hurry to close warming shelter?
"The shelter is owned by the city and will close to allow for the relocation of several city departments."
They couldn't wait a month?
Thomas Pender
NORMAN
Part of our history is ugly but it should not be forgotten
OU President Harroz once again has to contend with a “racially charged incident.” Apparently, the “N-word” was used in a “historical document” that was read in, of all things, a history course. As a result, the faculty is to take a course in racial sensitivity.
While education is deemed the solution, it is also the source of the problem. Accordingly, I suggest that the University require that Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn not be taught, or even mentioned in any course. Still further, it should require that no course in the history of the south can use any document, letter, contemporary news article, or quotation in which the N-word appears. Of course, it would save a lot of editorial labor just to ban any courses in southern literature or history, since the dreaded word is so likely to appear in sources necessary to understanding the subject.
As a retired OU professor of Political Science, I am well aware that subjects that are historically or currently controversial have the potential to offend or hurt. Our Constitution contains a provision that slaves were three-fifths of a person. The New Deal was accomplished on the condition that the Solid South was free to run and keep a racist culture. Society is often hurtful and ugly, and its history retains those characteristics. If we erase them, we fail to understand ourselves. Universities should not facilitate that erasure.
Richard Wells
NORMAN
