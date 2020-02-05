Now is the time to focus on mental health
With the departure of Terri White as Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Services, now would be a good time to revisit a reduction in outpatient services that the Department implemented back in 2016 due to budget constraints. These reductions were designed to limit services to Oklahoma's most-in-need children and adults to ineffective amounts and to cap these services for the duration of the clients care.
Prior to this a level system existed which allowed clinicians to tailor treatment based on the clients needs. Almost every time we hear of a mass shooting tragedy we are called and called loudly to increase mental health availability and accessibility. For the last four years we have had our ears covered to these calls. Maybe now would be a good opportunity to revisit these service reductions and show that we are listening.
Travis Gameson
NORMAN
Spend no money on painting buses
I have to agree with Billingsly that the city does not have money to (in addition to it's $50 million wish list) absorb art on buses!
My daughter reminded me of the council's last attempt to "upgrade the community" with bike racks... The one on campus corner reminiscent of Calvin is only recognized by 13 people, none of them students. The one by the train station in black in the path has damn near killed me twice when pedaling down the path in the dark.
I'm sure the cops at the station heard me the time I nicked my knee on it.
Buses serve a purpose: they get people to work on time (or to the Salvation Army). Run the buses on Saturday and Sunday rather than make them pretty!
Bill Logan
NORMAN
