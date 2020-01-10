Petition would reduce wasteful spending
Please stop misleading readers on UNP TIF petition.
The Transcript's coverage of the University North Park (UNP) Tax Increment Financing (TIF) petition to reject the latest agreement with developers is at least the third publication of the same misleading statement on the issue. The mischaracterization is prejudiced against shining a light on a boondoggle that has our city government gifting millions of dollars to commercial real estate developers.
No doubt readers saw through the repeated comment that the UNP petition opposes efforts "to reduce economic development funding" for the UNP TIF. The statement is extraordinarily misleading in that the petition forces a long-awaited public vote on the UNP TIF and the latest city action that puts more money in the hands of the developers -- not less. The original project plan of high-end retail and over $50 million of public investment has been abandoned by the developer in favor of new, still generous terms.
Petition supporters demand a vote on these new terms, which are more costly to proposed alternatives and feature two truly offensive changes:
1) a $5 million cash payment to the developer for "an entertainment option" new to Norman, and
2) a forgiving of the $8 million clawback for unmet promises of high end retail.
Terms beneficial to the city and the taxpayers of Norman have been proposed by dissenting Council members and can replace these giveaways. Transcript readers deserve an honest accounting of these options or at least a fair characterization of the petition. This larger context makes continued statements about the Council enacting a "reduction" not just misleading but false, a willful omission of the whole truth.
In truth, those who support the petition are the ones fighting to reduce wasteful spending in the UNP, reject multimillion-dollar bonuses for strip mall development and restore accountability on the UNP developer for not keeping its promises.
Greg Jungman
NORMAN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.