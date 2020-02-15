President's behavior will be the new 'normal'
Dear Mr. Milbank:
This email is in response to your editorial which was published, Feb. 11, 2020, on the "Opinion" page of The Norman Transcript (Oklahoma). The header of your article was "President Trump has squandered decency."
Coincidental to your column was a "Letter to the Editor" from Wallace Collins, a resident of Norman.
Mr. Collins argues there were more deserving citizens than Rush Limbaugh, a talk show host, for President Trump to honor with the "Presidential Medal of Freedom."
He goes on to state that a Colonel Charles McGee was such an individual. Colonel McGee, according to Collins, flew 130 missions fighting the Nazis and 409 missions during his military career. He was a WWII Tuskegee Airman and was awarded a Bronze Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Legion of Merit.
I think it goes without saying who is the most deserving "patriot."
Given the choice between Rush Limbaugh and Charles McGee -- the decision, from my perspective, is a no-brainer. The Tuskegee Airman and American hero Colonel Charles McGee!
But what about our country's leadership?
Human beings are born without "culture." However, upon birth the process of socialization begins. And, as socialization occurs, norms of acceptable and expected behavior are learned.
These early norms, accepted by most members of one's society, are acquired through parents, teachers, and clerics. From our parents and others, we learn language and even the role we are to play in society.
You are given no choice.
You are being socialized!
After a litany of well-known transgressions, you state "Americans will wrestle with the damage done by…the behavior of this vulgar man."
In fact, the President, after his impeachment acquittal, expressed to a national TV audience -- "It was bullshit."
You conclude your editorial by saying "…as our children see our feckless leaders tolerate a president without a fiber of virtue, I fear we will all become who he is." (emphasis added).
Unfortunately, sociology research agrees.
The President's behaviors or "normal" will become our new "normal."
Ernest B. Helin
Norman
