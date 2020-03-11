Do you remember April of 1970? No sooner did the nation breathed a sigh of relief over the safe return of Apollo 13, than it came together in a call to action to save our planet.
The first Earth Day was observed on April 22, 1970. I was curious what was happening locally and nationally during those heady days. So I read through back issues of the Norman Transcript to find out.
In an upwelling of national bipartisan collaboration, the event was spearheaded by a Democratic senator and a Republican congressman, and promoted by activists all across the country. Even the Nixon White House was supportive.
A devastating oil spill near Santa Barbara the previous year galvanized concern. People worried about air and water pollution, the problems of an automobile society, littering, and the management of natural resources. No one, yet, thought about global heating or plastic pollution.
Of course, there were naysayers. The Daughters of American Revolution thought that the environmental movement was “distorted and exaggerated.” The federal government, they said, should refrain from “unnecessary and harmful control programs which the nation would later regret.”
Schools and universities across the country held teach-ins and protest activities. Students at Oklahoma City’s Casady School buried an internal combustion engine in protest against automobiles while a rock group played original songs about the environment. Bishop McGuinness High School prepared a “pollution room” equipped with gas masks and an oil-smeared aquarium filled with dead fish.
In Norman, 20 OU students spent the night inside something called Environmental Man, a huge plastic figure.
Earth Day was not just about protest, there were also opportunities for learning. OU held an Earth Quality Week and invited speakers. Among them was Dr. Paul Sears, a distinguished Yale ecologist. Sears, now retired, had headed OU’s Botany Department during much of the Depression. He spoke about the rise of ecological consciousness, reminding people of how quickly the Dust Bowl burst the illusion of “endless prosperity” and turned people’s attention to conservation.
Once again in 1970 we faced major environmental problems, and he encouraged everyone to “learn to see what’s going on right where you are,” “extend compassion and sympathy . . . to those not yet living,” and “enlist all the talent you have in your own communities.”
That was 50 years ago. Since then, Earth Day has spread worldwide. This year’s global theme is Climate Action. As we celebrate the golden anniversary of the Earth Day, we should look back to its history and try to find inspiration to tackle our current challenges.
In 1970, I was a child in Japan and did not know about the American movement. I do remember, however, that the theme of the World Expo held in Osaka that year was “Progress and Harmony.” By that time citizens of industrialized nations were acutely aware of the ill of unmitigated economic progress. Where were you, and what were you doing on that first Earth Day?
Tomoko Yoshida
Norman
