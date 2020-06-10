Editor, The Transcript:
The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump consulted Sen. Jim Inhofe about firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper when the secretary publicly disagreed with him about the role of the military in controlling protests.
We have known since Trump was elected that Inhofe is, at best, indifferent to many of the president's controversial decisions. How interesting to learn now that he may be partially responsible for some of them.
GARY EMERY
Norman
