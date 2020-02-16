Small steps could really help the homeless
I read the letter from Sarah Warmker about more diverse voice in discussions of the philosophy of Norman. I absolutely agree with her. Norman could become a leader in many of these areas. We have many churches and religious organizations that could be asked to sponsor homeless veterans, poor families and other homeless people as an expression of their religion.
I understand that many people do not want a large amount of homeless people moving in their area. If churches were to sponsor these people they could be assimilated easily into the community. Many churches already sponsor some families, and many have food banks that are private resources to help Norman’s population.
There are many vacant houses, many vacant buildings, many opportunities for people to utilize. If the Norman Parks Department encouraged anybody who needs a warm place to come for socialization activities during open hours it would not cost anything. I often see 12th Ave Recreation Center empty, when it is across from a park with homeless people living there.I t would be very easy to have a room with chairs and tables and magazines and the television just for socializing in the warmth. This could also provide an access point for applying for resources.
All people are alike in their human needs, and all people are individuals.
Cynthia Alvis
Norman
Council sanctuary city session not filled with hate
In response to Sarah Warmaker's letter, "City needs more, diverse voice in discussion":
I sat in that council meeting and did not witness what Ms. Warmaker would like you to believe happened. I take exception to many of her comments:
“The City Council chambers were full of people who acted more like an angry mob looking for a fight.”
Listening to Ms. Warmaker you would be led to believe that there were torch-carrying villagers at Dr. Frankenstein’s door. When is expressing an opinion considered "looking for a fight"?
“The mostly white, mostly elderly crowd largely did not want to listen, did not want to be educated, and certainly did not want to apologize.”
Translation: Elderly white people are a problem in Norman.
Ms. Warmaker, you should be ashamed. These are the people who helped build this city into what it is today, fought in wars to preserve our constitution, worked in our community, raised their kids and pay their taxes here. They are solid law-abiding citizens who have nothing to apologize for. You are correct about one thing; they refuse to be re-educated into some politically correct cultural mindset.
“They preferred instead to make selfish and hateful comments, to paint with a broad brush the groups of people they considered “bad” in and for our community, to use their time at the podium to perpetuate racist and xenophobic stereotypes about immigrants and people of color, and to heckle and harass anyone who spoke in favor of the subcommittee’s recommendations.”
Selfish and hateful comments? I beg to differ. I saw no malice in the people who spoke. They expressed their personal beliefs and concerns with respect to the council. Because their opinions and beliefs may not coincide with yours does not give you license to ridicule and name call. I heard no one harass or heckle speakers at the podium who spoke in favor of the subcommittee’s recommendations.
Ms. Warmaker, there are three points in the UN human rights declaration that you seem to overlook: Freedom of Thought, Freedom of Expression and The Right to Public Assembly.
Lynn Leuck
NORMAN
All lawmakers need to explain their votes
In response to a letter to the editor on Feb 9, I must totally disagree to the comments about Mitt Romney’s vote.
“Romney does not have to explain his vote.” I say that all those elected to a position at any level of government have an “obligation” to tell his constituents why he voted as he did on any proposal. He may be praised by those that agree with a particular vote, but may be criticized by those that disagree. But his explanation of why he voted as he did is absolutely necessary.
And, it has nothing to do with being a “good man,” but everything about being a “good representative.”
Dale Hatt
NORMAN
