Stitt needs to explain Medicaid stance
I read [the Jan. 31] article about Medicaid with considerable interest. While I am convinced that our "welfare" system is seriously flawed in that a one-size-fits-all approach really doesn't accomplish what is needed, I would very much like to see a detailed explanation from Mr. Stitt in the Transcript about this statement:
"Back home, though, critics questioned why Stitt would embrace such a controversial plan that’s likely to face years of legal challenges, ultimately delaying health care for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans."
Tom Cole seems to be OK with holding forth. Let's invite the Governor. I'm not trying to be snarky. I'm serious. I'm a Republican, too, but I'm really concerned about all the noise we're getting in the media and policies that sometimes seem to do exactly the reverse of the stated objective (from both parties).
Jim Cacy
NORMAN
Romney does not have to explain his vote
How utterly sad it is for a man like Mitt Romney to have to explain what he did and why he did it. Here is this fine decent, and good man, because he voted his conscience, he is being criticized for being an honorable man, the "Dumbing Down of America," comes to mind when I think how we could have had Romney for a president but passed up that chance.
I have yet to see the "attraction" the American people see in Trump, When he says there will be "ramifications" for his and others action...... Those old enough to remember Watergate will see the "ramifications " these good people will suffer, will make Nixon's "Ramifications" (in his "hate"list, ) look like a Sunday School lesson. This petty, vindictive and just plain mean man has "ramifications" that will shock the hardest of us.
What ever have we done to our country. I have often thought this grand country we call America, was really "The Promised Land" mentioned in the Bible. To practically give it up to this Satan in sheep's clothing is an outrage and the worst kind of insult to our Father Who Art in Heaven. God, please pray for us for our country, and for each and every one of us.
Doris Hall
NORMAN
