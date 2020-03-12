University campuses are meant for free speech
There have been several stories in the press over the last few weeks concerning racism at the OU campus. These stories came about as a result of two professors using the n-word in class in an educational setting. Offense was taken by students who walked out of the class. And neither case was the n-word used in relation to a specific individual and in both cases without malice.
In my 87 years I have lived in black neighborhoods I’ve known many black people most of whom I liked and enjoyed. I applauded and supported the sit-ins of the late 50s and early 60s and thought black is beautiful is a wonderful slogan.
However it has gotten out of control. If the n-word is used in relation to a specific person there is no doubt that it is an insult and a racial slur. If it is read from a historical document it is simply a part of history. The latest story about racism was the CEO of Paycom deciding to quit advertising at OU because the interim president had the temerity to suggest that the speech used by the professors was protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution. According to the CEO, apparently the Constitution is not valid on the OU campus. I would remind Mr. Richardson the intent of the First Amendment of the Constitution was to protect the right of free speech.
It does not make any difference whether the speech is offensive or inoffensive or hateful or benign, it is still protected, even on the OU campus. For the students to take offense, this situation reminds me of Animal Farm, the Orwell description of the future where are all people are equal but some are more equal than others. These young people seem to fall into that category of being more equal.
The president of the Oklahoma NAACP on TV on Friday made the same argument that I am making now that the use of the word and a historical or educational context is not an insult to people in the room when it is done. I wonder what these young people will do when they leave the cocoon of the University and enter into everyday life where people may well be insulting obnoxious And hateful.
Edward R. Adwon
NORMAN
