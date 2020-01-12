UNP TIF vote would be 2022
I am writing to correct Michael Givel’s letter published on Jan. 6, 2020, in which he states that Assistant City Attorney Knighton was wrong in his interpretation of the law regarding when the UNP TIF referendum vote would occur.
Mr. Givel is actually wrong, and the assistant city attorney is correct. The Oklahoma Local Development Act gives authority for cities to establish TIFs and has specific provisions governing referendum petitions that impact TIFs. It clearly states that the vote has to be held at the next general municipal election (62 O.S. Section 868(H)). This provision is specifically on point and takes precedence over the more general Title 11 provision referenced by Mr. Givel. Established case law leads to the conclusion that Norman’s next general municipal election will be in February 2022, in conjunction with the next mayoral election.
The City Attorney’s Office is providing sound and impartial legal advice to the City in a politically charged situation. They are public servants and should be commended, not vilified.
Harold Heiple
NORMAN
Council vote should stand
One petition should not get to overturn 12,622 Norman Forward voters.
A small group of eager citizens recently circulated a petition to overturn a City Council vote to end the TIF. They were able to obtain over 4,000 signatures on the sales pitch of, “Your City Council gave away $17 million dollars to private developers.”
Advocates for this petition deserve an A for effort, and an F for accuracy.
Sadly, it’s easy and cool to hate on government, and with a sales pitch like this, who wouldn’t sign?
Making the assertion that the council gave away $17 million is analogous to screaming fire in a crowded theater when there is no fire.
What the petitioners forgot to tell citizens is if this petition is successful, you will severely hurt funding for the remaining Norman Forward projects. It will also create a $3.7 million shortfall in our city budget.
It is ironic, if this passes, Bierman will go home to Vermont, Petrone will be voted out in a year, and the property owners in Norman will have to pay for their mistake.
The Bierman/Petrone plan WILL land us in court, and we will lose.
One petition, supported by a small group of people with a chip on their shoulder, and a misguided sales pitch shouldn’t get to tell 12,622 voters that their Norman Forward vote didn't count.
Greg Heiple
NORMAN
